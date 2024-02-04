Vadraj Cement: From Liquidation to Prospective Acquisition

In a significant development, Vadraj Cement, which previously languished in liquidation for over half a decade under the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court, has been transferred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a comprehensive debt resolution process. This move has infused a sense of optimism among lenders, who now foresee a possibility of recovering a substantial segment of their dues.

From Liquidation to Insolvency Resolution

Vadraj Cement was admitted to the corporate insolvency process by the NCLT on a recent Friday. This transition has set the stage for prominent corporations like the Adani Group, UltraTech Cement, and JSW Cement to enter the bidding war for the acquisition of Vadraj Cement. The Bombay High Court had previously decreed the winding up of Vadraj Cement on August 23, 2018, prompted by a case involving Beumer Technology. However, a successful appeal by JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) on August 18, 2023, led to the retraction of the winding-up order.

Interim Resolution Professional Appointed

The NCLT, in its latest decision, appointed Pulkit Gupta, backed by EY, as the interim resolution professional. Furthermore, it directed the official liquidator, Chandan Kumar, to transfer all assets of Vadraj Cement to Gupta. It's noteworthy that Vadraj Cement's parent company, ABG Shipyard, had also undergone corporate insolvency but failed to attract any bidders, leading to the sale of its assets to Welspun Group and Arcelor Mittal.

Allegations of Bank Fraud

ABG Shipyard and its promoter, Rishi Agarwal, are currently under investigation for alleged bank fraud, accused of diverting bank loans to offshore tax havens. The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth ₹952 crore from Vadraj Cement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The NCLT's recent order also highlighted that the official liquidator had initially objected to the proposal of processing the company's debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.