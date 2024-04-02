Vadodara Clash: 14 Booked, 8 Arrested After Petrol Pump Dispute Escalates into Violence

In a concerning outbreak of violence at a Vadodara petrol pump, 14 individuals from two different communities have been booked, with half already arrested by the police. The incident, which left one man injured, spiraled into a communal clash following a minor dispute over a fuel payment.

How Did the Conflict Begin?

The altercation was sparked on a seemingly ordinary Sunday evening when an individual named Prince went to refill his two-wheeler at the petrol pump. Due to a misunderstanding, the pump employee, Moin Khan Pathan, filled fuel worth Rs 140 instead of the Rs 50 that Prince intended to pay. An attempt by Pathan to rectify the situation by extracting the excess fuel led to a heated exchange. This verbal altercation quickly escalated as Prince called reinforcements, resulting in a physical confrontation that saw Pathan and several others, including bystanders like Deepak Joshi, a nearby vendor, getting assaulted.

Response and Legal Action

Upon receiving a distress call, police personnel from the Padra town station arrived at the scene to disperse the agitated crowd. Both Pathan and Joshi were rushed to