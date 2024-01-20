Uttarakhand's Pawalgarh Reserve Renamed as Sitavani: Honoring Heritage & Promoting Conservation

The Pawalgarh conservation reserve, nestled in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, has been officially rechristened as the Sitavani conservation reserve. This significant move was directed by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, in sync with the momentous event of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya.

Symbolic Significance

Renowned for its rich biodiversity, including tigers, elephants, birds, and butterflies, the Sitavani conservation reserve also houses an ancient temple devoted to goddess Sita and the Maharshi Valmiki Ashram. This temple and the ashram, maintained by the Indian Archaeological Survey, have a deep-seated historical and mythological significance. The renaming of the reserve honours this historical connection and coincides with the sacred occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

Community-Driven Initiative

Paving the way for the name change was a series of letters addressed to the chief minister by children from the Ramnagar area and its surroundings. Responding to this heartfelt request, Dhami instructed the forest department officials to effect the name change. The government order was subsequently issued on a Saturday, marking a milestone in the history of Indian state governments, as it's the first time a protected area has been named after Sita. The reserve, spanning an extensive area of 5,824.76 hectares, draws a significant number of tourists and pilgrims, making it a hotspot of biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Respecting Local Sentiments

In his statement, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the historical link between Lord Ram and Uttarakhand, which served as a rationale for the renaming. This decision also respects the sentiments of the local community, who had been advocating for this change. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to embracing the local culture and heritage, while simultaneously promoting conservation and sustainable tourism.