Uttarakhand Takes Significant Step Towards Uniform Civil Code

In a significant development in Uttarakhand, India, a panel has finalized its report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), now submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The UCC, a legal blueprint aiming to standardize personal laws across varied religious communities, addresses matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Panel Submits Final UCC Report

The state government-appointed panel, helmed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the final draft of the UCC, marking a milestone in the process of considering and potentially implementing a UCC in Uttarakhand. The panel received 2.33 lakh written suggestions and held over 60 meetings to finalize the report.

Uniform Civil Code: Aiming for Legal Uniformity

The UCC aims to provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India after Independence to adopt the UCC. The UCC includes suggestions for changes in existing laws on topics like marriage and divorce, property rights, succession/inheritance, adoption, maintenance, custody, and guardianship.

Looking Forward: A Precedent for Other States

The state government will study the legal aspects of the report and it will be tabled in the state assembly on February 6. The implementation of the UCC was a key promise during the state assembly elections, and the state has a significant Muslim population. The UCC draft will be tabled in the legislative assembly on February 6. Passing a legislation on the UCC will fulfil a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls. The UCC draft report includes several noteworthy provisions such as age determination for marriage, equal rights for divorce, no restrictions on remarriage for women, penalties for practices like halala, mandatory registration of marriages and divorces, custody rights during divorce or domestic disputes, and equal property rights for all categories.