Uttarakhand Reinvents School Education with ‘Bag-Free’ Days

Uttarakhand, a state in India, has embarked on an innovative educational initiative to implement ‘bag-free’ days in its schools. The directive mandates that 10 days in each academic session will be devoid of the customary burden of carrying school bags. This unique approach targets students from classes 6 to 12 studying in upper primary and secondary schools.

‘Bag-Free’ Days: A Leap Towards Holistic Education

The ‘bag-free’ days are slated to take place on the last Saturday of every month, beginning with the academic session that commences in April. The concept aims to provide students a break from their regular academic schedule, granting them the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities that align with their interests and talents. These activities encompass an array of diverse fields such as soil management, machine learning, pottery, woodwork, calligraphy, health education, communication skills, nature conservation, welding, casting, stitching, and robotics.

Aligning with National Education Policy

This initiative aligns smoothly with the objectives outlined in the new National Education Policy, 2020. The policy underscores the importance of fostering the all-round development of children. The ‘bag-free’ days initiative supports this goal, offering students a platform to enhance their unique abilities that extend beyond the confines of academic studies.

Building on the Success of ‘Pratibha Diwas’

The concept of ‘bag-free’ days is not entirely novel to the state of Uttarakhand. It has already been implemented in primary schools under the ‘Pratibha Diwas’ scheme, where students participate in activities of their choice. State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has expressed optimism about the initiative, articulating that the move aims to enable children to develop special skills in tandem with their regular education.