en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Uttarakhand Reinvents School Education with ‘Bag-Free’ Days

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Uttarakhand Reinvents School Education with ‘Bag-Free’ Days

Uttarakhand, a state in India, has embarked on an innovative educational initiative to implement ‘bag-free’ days in its schools. The directive mandates that 10 days in each academic session will be devoid of the customary burden of carrying school bags. This unique approach targets students from classes 6 to 12 studying in upper primary and secondary schools.

‘Bag-Free’ Days: A Leap Towards Holistic Education

The ‘bag-free’ days are slated to take place on the last Saturday of every month, beginning with the academic session that commences in April. The concept aims to provide students a break from their regular academic schedule, granting them the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities that align with their interests and talents. These activities encompass an array of diverse fields such as soil management, machine learning, pottery, woodwork, calligraphy, health education, communication skills, nature conservation, welding, casting, stitching, and robotics.

Aligning with National Education Policy

This initiative aligns smoothly with the objectives outlined in the new National Education Policy, 2020. The policy underscores the importance of fostering the all-round development of children. The ‘bag-free’ days initiative supports this goal, offering students a platform to enhance their unique abilities that extend beyond the confines of academic studies.

Building on the Success of ‘Pratibha Diwas’

The concept of ‘bag-free’ days is not entirely novel to the state of Uttarakhand. It has already been implemented in primary schools under the ‘Pratibha Diwas’ scheme, where students participate in activities of their choice. State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has expressed optimism about the initiative, articulating that the move aims to enable children to develop special skills in tandem with their regular education.

0
Education India Policy
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Janitor Injured in Classroom Collapse at Barbados School, Prompting Immediate Safety Measures
A janitor at Mount Tabor Primary School in St John, Barbados, underwent an unfortunate incident when a section of the wooden floor in a pre-fabricated classroom gave way beneath him. The swift response of the Emergency Ambulance Service personnel ensured the staff member received immediate medical attention and was safely transported to the Queen Elizabeth
Janitor Injured in Classroom Collapse at Barbados School, Prompting Immediate Safety Measures
Wiz Khalifa's Marijuana-Infused Parent-Teacher Meetings: A Statement of Authenticity
54 mins ago
Wiz Khalifa's Marijuana-Infused Parent-Teacher Meetings: A Statement of Authenticity
Florida School District's Book Removal Stirs Federal Lawsuit and Public Outcry
1 hour ago
Florida School District's Book Removal Stirs Federal Lawsuit and Public Outcry
Laura Feetham-Walker Honored with 2024 APE Award for Innovating Scholarly Communication
5 mins ago
Laura Feetham-Walker Honored with 2024 APE Award for Innovating Scholarly Communication
Riverland Community College Honors MLK's Legacy: An Insight into Todd Lippert's Keynote Speech
7 mins ago
Riverland Community College Honors MLK's Legacy: An Insight into Todd Lippert's Keynote Speech
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
9 mins ago
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
2 mins
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
3 mins
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
4 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
5 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
5 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
6 mins
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
6 mins
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
6 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
6 mins
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app