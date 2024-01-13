Uttarakhand Observes ‘Dry Day’ For Ram Temple Consecration

In an official order issued on a recent Friday, Uttarakhand’s Excise Commissioner, Hari Chandra Semwal, mandated the closure of all liquor shops and bars on January 22. This decision aligns with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a significant religious event for many. According to the directive, liquor license holders in Uttarakhand will not be eligible for any compensation or claims due to this closure.

Upholding Cultural and Religious Priorities

The order not only reflects the cultural and religious priorities of the state but also demonstrates the administration’s commitment to uphold these values during important ceremonies. The measure is an effort to maintain the sanctity of the day by prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

Other States Follow Suit

Uttarakhand is not alone in this decision. Other states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, have also decided to impose a ban on the sale of liquor on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has issued directions for all liquor shops to remain closed on this day, while Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has declared it as a ‘dry day’ in the state. The Chhattisgarh government has also chosen to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22, demonstrating a nationwide respect for religious events.

Preventive Measures Against Illicit Activities

In addition to the ‘dry day’ observance, the Chhattisgarh government has formed an investigative team to monitor suspicious locations and vehicles to curb the illicit storage, transportation, and sale of liquor. These directions aim to ensure the strict implementation of the ‘dry day’ and maintain the dignity of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.