Uttarakhand Madrassas to Introduce Ramayana in Curriculum in 2024

Uttarakhand, India, is witnessing a significant shift in its educational landscape as Islamic religious schools, known as madrassas, undertake a remarkable reform. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board, which oversees these madrassas, has announced the introduction of the Hindu epic, the Ramayana, into the curriculum. This initiative, slated to start with four madrassas in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar from the academic session of 2024, aims to provide a more inclusive education.

Role Models over Historical Figures

The decision, a step away from the traditional Islamic curriculum, emphasizes positive role models like Lord Ram over historical figures such as Aurangzeb, notorious for his fratricide to ascend the throne. The decision has been lauded, and there are suggestions that all madrassas in India should follow this approach.

Recruitment and Dress Code

To facilitate the teaching of the Ramayana, the madrassas will recruit teachers who are knowledgeable about the epic. A proper dress code will be implemented in these institutions to reflect the new academic shift. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board also plans to appoint principals for these madrassas, responsible for overseeing the recruitment process.

Modernizing Madrassa Education

Shadab Shams, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, underscored the importance of updating the educational standards of madrassas. He mentioned the introduction of smart classes and National Council of Educational Research and Training books as part of the modernization program. The board sees the teaching of Lord Ram's story as a significant step towards educational improvement, positioning him as an exemplary figure who embodies virtues such as sacrifice and commitment.