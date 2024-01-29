Uttarakhand Government's Homestay Initiative: A Step Towards Reversing Migration

In a notable bid to reverse migration trends and bolster local employment, the government of Uttarakhand has embarked on a unique initiative. The project, which is part of the Vibrant Village Programme, transforms six houses in a border village into eco-friendly homestays. The chosen dwellings, located in the village of Jadung, will undergo a makeover, aligning with local architectural styles and employing materials sourced from the surrounding area.

Transforming Abandoned Houses into Homestays

The Uttarakhand government has taken a significant step towards countering migration and stimulating local tourism. The initiative involves the rehabilitation of six deserted houses in the Uttarkashi district's Jadung village. Each house will be converted into a homestay, providing a unique Himalayan destination for visitors. The project not only aims to incentivize resettlement in the area but also offers skill training programs to homestay operators, creating self-employment opportunities.

A Unique Destination for Tourists

Hand in hand with the renovation of these houses, the initiative is set to offer tourists a unique experience. Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in the local culture, architecture, and natural beauty, creating a distinctive Himalayan getaway. The homestays, managed by the villagers themselves, will serve as a testament to the local culture, traditions, and lifestyle.

Long-Term Commitment for Sustainable Development

Recognizing the need for sustained growth, the government's initiative mandates that villagers manage the homestays for a minimum of ten years. This provision ensures a long-term commitment, laying a solid foundation for the village's sustainable development. The Tourism Department's Secretary, Shri Sachin Kurve, has stated that the rehabilitation of these dwellings will not only foster self-employment but also position Jadung as an appealing destination for tourists.

In summary, the Uttarakhand government's initiative to refurbish abandoned houses into homestays is a promising step towards reversing migration trends, fostering employment, and promoting tourism. The project, part of the Vibrant Village Programme, underscores the potential of local resources and community involvement in sustainable development.