Uttarakhand CM Mandates Action Plan Following Leopard Attacks: An Escalating Human-Wildlife Conflict

In a chilling sequence of events, two young boys fell victim to leopard attacks in the separate Indian districts of Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun. A four-year-old boy in Udham Singh Nagar lost his life, while a 12-year-old boy in the Rajpur area of Dehradun sustained severe injuries. These tragic incidents have prompted the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to take immediate steps to prevent further human-wildlife conflict.

Heightened Measures to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Chief Minister convened with the Forest Department officials, stressing the urgency of an action plan to handle the escalating threat. Dhami mandated round-the-clock vigilance by the Forest Department, particularly in areas prone to human-wildlife encounters. He underscored the importance of the use of cages and the intensification of night patrolling. In a stern message, Dhami warned that stern action would be taken against officials found culpable of negligence.

Financial Assistance and Rescue Centers

In a bid to alleviate the hardships of the affected families, Dhami has proposed an increase in financial aid for the victims of such conflicts. The amount is set to be raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Furthermore, Dhami has suggested the establishment of new wildlife rescue centers to better manage and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.

Leopard Attacks: A Rising Concern

The recent attacks underscore the growing problem of human-wildlife conflict in these regions. The boy in Dehradun, identified as Nikhil Thapa, was reportedly attacked by a leopard when returning from the riverside with friends. The leopard attempted to drag him away, but his courageous friends intervened and saved him. Nikhil is presently receiving treatment at the Doon Hospital. This incident follows another leopard attack in the Rajpur area in the past fortnight, resulting in heightened police patrols and efforts to capture the leopard.