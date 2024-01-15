en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Uttarakhand CM Mandates Action Plan Following Leopard Attacks: An Escalating Human-Wildlife Conflict

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Uttarakhand CM Mandates Action Plan Following Leopard Attacks: An Escalating Human-Wildlife Conflict

In a chilling sequence of events, two young boys fell victim to leopard attacks in the separate Indian districts of Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun. A four-year-old boy in Udham Singh Nagar lost his life, while a 12-year-old boy in the Rajpur area of Dehradun sustained severe injuries. These tragic incidents have prompted the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to take immediate steps to prevent further human-wildlife conflict.

Heightened Measures to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Chief Minister convened with the Forest Department officials, stressing the urgency of an action plan to handle the escalating threat. Dhami mandated round-the-clock vigilance by the Forest Department, particularly in areas prone to human-wildlife encounters. He underscored the importance of the use of cages and the intensification of night patrolling. In a stern message, Dhami warned that stern action would be taken against officials found culpable of negligence.

Financial Assistance and Rescue Centers

In a bid to alleviate the hardships of the affected families, Dhami has proposed an increase in financial aid for the victims of such conflicts. The amount is set to be raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Furthermore, Dhami has suggested the establishment of new wildlife rescue centers to better manage and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.

Leopard Attacks: A Rising Concern

The recent attacks underscore the growing problem of human-wildlife conflict in these regions. The boy in Dehradun, identified as Nikhil Thapa, was reportedly attacked by a leopard when returning from the riverside with friends. The leopard attempted to drag him away, but his courageous friends intervened and saved him. Nikhil is presently receiving treatment at the Doon Hospital. This incident follows another leopard attack in the Rajpur area in the past fortnight, resulting in heightened police patrols and efforts to capture the leopard.

0
India Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Indian film legend, Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed he has undergone hand surgery. The revelation came during the promotion of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), an imminent T10 cricket tournament. Despite the surgery, Bachchan’s commitment to his role as the owner of the Mumbai team in the ISPL remains undeterred, as he continued his promotional
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Sabarimala Aglow with Devotion: Thousands Witness Annual 'Makarajyothi'
4 mins ago
Sabarimala Aglow with Devotion: Thousands Witness Annual 'Makarajyothi'
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam
5 mins ago
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
52 seconds ago
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
1 min ago
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
Reliance Industries Hits 52-Week High with a Significant Surge in Stock Value
2 mins ago
Reliance Industries Hits 52-Week High with a Significant Surge in Stock Value
Latest Headlines
World News
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
20 seconds
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
44 seconds
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
52 seconds
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
53 seconds
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
1 min
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
1 min
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
2 mins
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
2 mins
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
26 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
47 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app