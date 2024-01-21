Uttarakhand Chief Minister Reviews Progress of New Military Base Construction

In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has made an inspection of the construction site for a new military base in Guniyal village, Dehradun. The visit, which took place on Sunday, underscores the strategic importance of the project for the state, a region renowned for its military prominence. This military base is expected to bolster the state's strategic interests and fortify its defence capabilities.

Ensuring Timely Completion

During the site visit, CM Dhami has issued explicit instructions to Ranveer Singh Chauhan, the Managing Director of Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation. The corporation, which is tasked with executing the construction, has been directed to ensure the project's completion by February 2024. This deadline underscores the urgency and significance assigned to the project by the state government.

Financial Support for the Project

Further, acknowledging the crucial role of the military base for Uttarakhand's strategic interests, CM Dhami has directed the Sainik Welfare Department to ensure the prompt provision of the necessary funds to the Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation. This move is aimed at facilitating the timely completion of the project, thus paving the way for an enhanced defence infrastructure in the state.

Reinforcing Uttarakhand's Military Dominance

The new military base will significantly augment Uttarakhand's strategic capabilities. The state, which has historically been a hub for military activity, will further consolidate its position as a key player in India's defence landscape, thanks to this new addition to its military infrastructure. This development also aligns with CM Dhami's commitment to strengthening the state's strategic assets and enhancing its military readiness.