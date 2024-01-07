en English
Uttar Pradesh’s Novel Initiative for Pre-school Learning in Anganwadi Centres

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Uttar Pradesh’s Novel Initiative for Pre-school Learning in Anganwadi Centres

The government of Uttar Pradesh is initiating a pilot project spanning 18 districts, aimed at leveraging Anganwadi Centres as platforms for pre-school education and comprehensive development. The spotlight is on children aged between 3 and 6 years, focusing on their preparation for Grade 1. The project, commencing on January 18th and running for three months, is a concerted effort towards eradicating the so-called ‘learning crisis’. It strives to ensure that children in Anganwadi Centres acquire fundamental literacy and numeracy skills. This will be implemented in approximately 12,000 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across districts such as Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, among others.

Aligning with National Education Policy 2020

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, underscoring the policy’s focus on foundational literacy and numeracy as key components of holistic development. The pilot project is an attempt to translate policy into practice effectively.

‘School Readiness’ Module

The undertaking includes a ‘school readiness’ module, which uses play-based activities as a medium for fostering cognitive and linguistic abilities. These abilities are crucial for learning foundational skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic. The module is designed to cater to children from diverse backgrounds, providing age and developmentally appropriate learning experiences in a stimulating environment that promotes overall growth.

Building Core Competencies

The initiative incorporates activities and worksheets that encourage the development of critical competencies such as cooperation, adaptation, and concentration. These skills are fundamental for the children’s future learning experiences and for their effective transition into the formal education system.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

