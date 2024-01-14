Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy CM Engages in Cleanliness Drive Ahead of PranPratishtha in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, K.P. Maurya, recently participated in a cleanliness drive at the Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple, marking his involvement in the ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’ campaign. The campaign is an initiative preceding the PranPratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, a significant event in Hindu tradition that infuses life into the idols or images of deities, thus preparing a temple or place for worship.

Government Support for Religious Events

The Deputy Chief Minister’s participation underscores the government’s support for religious events, emphasizing the value of cleanliness in public and sacred spaces. This involvement by a high-ranking official serves as a testament to the ongoing attempts to foster and promote sanitation and hygiene, particularly in areas of cultural and religious importance.

Security Measures in Ayodhya Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

In anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive security measures. These include the use of technology and manual agencies such as the UP Police, Anti Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and UP Special Security Force. The team is composed of over 100 DSPs, approximately 325 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors, with a total of 11,000 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces expected to be deployed before the main event. The security system utilizes AI technology, anti-drone systems, and CCTV cameras, with 12 anti-drone systems installed throughout the city.

Mega Cleanliness Drive in Uttar Pradesh

A mega cleanliness drive has been initiated in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The campaign aims to clean all temples and religious places across the state before the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22. As part of this initiative, the city of Ayodhya will witness the launch of 50 e-buses and 25 green autos. Through a video conference, the Chief Minister urged village heads and panchayat representatives to support the campaign and help make the state clean and beautiful ahead of the consecration ceremony.