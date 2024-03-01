Uttar Pradesh Woman Forced into Nikah Halala, Faces Dowry Harassment; Six Family Members Booked

In a disturbing incident from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a woman has been subjected to 'nikah halala' and dowry harassment at the hands of her in-laws. The ordeal began after her husband pronounced triple talaq, casting a shadow over the controversial practices and their impact on women's rights.

Forced Marriages and Triple Talaq: A Harrowing Tale

The victim, married on September 25, 2023, was unaware that her husband, Tasauvvar alias Benchai, was previously married with children. Post-marriage, her in-laws demanded a motorcycle and Rs 1 lakh cash as dowry. On December 10, Tasauvvar gave her triple talaq and expelled her from their home. Despite a brief reconciliation facilitated by the police, the woman was forced into 'nikah halala' with her brother-in-law, Mohammad Nizam, on January 1, 2024, only to be divorced again. Her ordeal did not end there; she faced continuous harassment for dowry and an attempt on her life by her in-laws.

Legal Proceedings and Police Action

Following her complaint, the police registered a case against six members of the family, including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brothers-in-law, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Dowry Prohibition Act, and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Khodare police station, Manoj Kumar Pathak, stated that the investigation is ongoing and actions will be taken based on the evidence gathered. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the case.

Society's Role in Combatting Gender-Based Violence

This case highlights the urgent need for societal and legal reforms to protect women from gender-based violence and discriminatory practices like triple talaq and 'nikah halala'. It calls for a collective effort from the community, authorities, and activists to ensure justice and support for victims while working towards eradicating these harmful practices. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future actions against such injustices faced by women.