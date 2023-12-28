Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Its First Floating Restaurant

In a remarkable development in Uttar Pradesh’s hospitality and tourism sector, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state’s first floating restaurant at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. This innovative addition provides a unique dining experience for guests, combining delectable cuisine with the picturesque beauty of the surrounding waterscape.

A Symbol of Infrastructure Progress

The inauguration of the floating restaurant was part of a larger review of preparations for the annual Hindu religious festival ‘Magh Mela.’ Around 4,000 organizations are set to participate in the event, which will last for approximately two months and feature six major bathing days. Infrastructure developments such as the installation of pipelines, LED street lights, and over 21,000 toilets are underway, with special arrangements being made for devotees.

Enhancing the Dining Experience

The floating restaurant, located on the Yamuna River in Prayagraj, is operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation. Offering a unique blend of Continental cuisine and traditional dishes from Uttar Pradesh, the establishment aims to enhance the dining experience by providing various entertainment options and packages for tourists. The restaurant, which offers breathtaking views of the river and the city, is a fresh addition to the state’s efforts to boost tourism and provide new experiences.

A Peek into the Future

The floating restaurant is part of the Smart City initiative under the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, with an allocated budget of five crore rupees. The restaurant will feature 20-seater catamaran boats, two-seater boats, and six-seater speed boats. Managed by the staff of a five-star hotel, the restaurant’s operations will be assisted by experts, and a new jetty has been built for the speed boat operations. This innovative attraction reflects the government’s broader effort to improve infrastructure, enhance cultural offerings, and drive positive contributions to the state’s economy.