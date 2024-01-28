Uttar Pradesh Tops in Number of Colleges: AISHE Report

In a comprehensive overview of India's higher education landscape, the All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) report for the 2021-22 academic year reveals a profound advancement in the country's educational sector. The report presents a detailed examination of higher education institutions across a myriad of parameters, including student enrolment, faculty data, infrastructure, and finances. This meticulous survey unveils compelling insights and paints a vibrant picture of India's ever-evolving educational sphere.

Uttar Pradesh Takes the Lead

At the heart of the report's findings, Uttar Pradesh emerges as the state with the highest number of colleges in India. The northern Indian state has an impressive total of 8,375 colleges, showing a significant leap from the previous year's count of 8,114 institutions. This growth not only places Uttar Pradesh at the pinnacle of the list but also reflects an increasing commitment to higher education within the state.

Other States in the Race

Behind Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka hold the second and third positions respectively, with 4,692 and 4,430 colleges. The top ten list also includes Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and West Bengal, each possessing 30 or more colleges per lakh population. Among the states and Union Territories, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Kerala boast a high number of colleges relative to their population.

Insights from the Survey

The survey, which included 42,825 out of the 45,473 colleges registered under AISHE, categorizes colleges by type. It discloses that 6.1% are engineering and technology institutes, 4.3% nursing colleges, and 3.5% medical colleges, while over 60% are general colleges. Arts courses are offered by 2.7% of colleges, pharmacy by 2.4%, science by 0.7%, and Sanskrit by 1.4%. Additionally, the report estimates that over 43.2 million students are enrolled in higher education institutions, with colleges garnering the majority, trailed by universities and their constituent units, and standalone institutions.

With these insights, the AISHE report provides a comprehensive sketch of the higher education landscape in India, highlighting the role each state plays in shaping the future of the nation's education sector.