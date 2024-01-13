en English
Uttar Pradesh to Construct India’s Largest Floating Screen for Ram Temple Event in 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
In a move set to revolutionize cultural tourism in India, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is gearing up to construct the country’s largest floating screen on the Saryu River in Ayodhya. This grand spectacle is designed to broadcast the momentous opening of the Ram Temple in 2024, an event of significant religious and cultural importance to many Indians.

Floating Screen: A Canvas for History

The floating screen, slated to be 1,100 square feet, will be erected at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. It will later be installed at Aarti Ghat, where it will provide a live telecast of the consecration ceremony, related programs, and the developmental journey of Ayodhya. The screen not only serves as a platform to showcase the grand event but also amplifies the overall impact of the occasion, making it an unforgettable experience for the multitude of visitors expected to converge on the city.

Enhancing Ayodhya’s Cultural Heritage

The initiative, part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to develop Ayodhya based on eight themes, aims to project Ayodhya as a city of immense cultural heritage. This ambitious move is part of a larger effort to promote cultural tourism and showcase India’s rich heritage. Artisans from Visakhapatnam are involved in the project, reflecting the ‘Make in India’ concept championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Future Plans: A Floating Restaurant

Post the ceremony, the state government plans to construct a 5,000 square feet floating restaurant equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. This restaurant is designed to enhance tourism in Ayodhya, providing a unique gastronomic experience on the serene waters of the Saryu River. Plans are also in place to operate the floating screen using solar power in the future, aligning with the nation’s commitment towards sustainable development.

The construction of the Ram Temple and the subsequent grand opening is a subject of national interest. The state government is taking extensive measures to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities are in place to accommodate the influx of visitors and make the event a success. With the largest floating screen in India, the opening of the Ram Temple is set to be a landmark moment, not just for Ayodhya, but for the whole nation.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

