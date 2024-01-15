en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Uttar Pradesh Sets Course for Pharma Leadership with Massive Investment in Bulk Drug Park

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Uttar Pradesh Sets Course for Pharma Leadership with Massive Investment in Bulk Drug Park

Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s politically potent states, is set to embark on a transformative journey in the pharmaceutical sector. The state government has announced a hefty investment of 8,000 crore INR for the establishment of a bulk drug park in Lalitpur, a region nestled in the culturally rich Bundelkhand area. Spread across 1,472 acres, the proposed park marks the state’s ambitious stride towards bolstering its pharmaceutical industry.

Uttar Pradesh’s Leap Towards Pharma Leadership

The government’s bold initiative is strategically planned to boost Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to India’s pharma sector. The state currently contributes a modest 2 percent to the industry, but the new project is set to increase this figure to an ambitious 10-12 percent. The substantial investment is more than a number; it is an emblem of Uttar Pradesh’s vision to become a prominent hub for pharmaceuticals, generic medicines, and medical devices in South Asia.

Strategic Partnerships for Pharma Excellence

Realizing this vision requires more than financial investment. Recognizing this, the state government has fostered partnerships with esteemed scientific organizations such as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These collaborations aim to propel the development of generic and low-cost medications, a critical factor in broadening access to healthcare and fortifying Uttar Pradesh’s position in the pharmaceutical market.

A Future-Ready Pharma Park

The Lalitpur bulk drug park project, steered by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), has already secured 236 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), totaling Rs 11,000 crore with various companies and consortiums. These firms have pledged to establish manufacturing plants within the park, contributing to the state’s industrial growth and job creation. The project aligns with the UP Pharma Policy 2023 and promises to bridge the gaps in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, setting Uttar Pradesh on a course for future-ready pharma leadership.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion
Wentel Engineering Holdings Bhd, a leading player in the fabrication of semi-finished metal products, metal parts, and the assembly of finished products, is preparing for a significant step forward. The company has announced plans to raise RM71.03 million ($17.5 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, scheduled for
Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
31 seconds ago
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
Actility and Hxperience Unite to Revolutionize Building Management with IoT Solutions
57 seconds ago
Actility and Hxperience Unite to Revolutionize Building Management with IoT Solutions
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
9 seconds ago
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances
13 seconds ago
Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances
India's Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare
19 seconds ago
India's Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
5 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
7 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
10 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
38 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
39 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
42 seconds
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
43 seconds
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
46 seconds
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app