Uttar Pradesh Police Reshuffle: Akhil Kumar is New Kanpur Police Commissioner

In a significant administrative reshuffling, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the transfer of numerous senior police officers. The spotlight in this reshuffle is on the 1994 batch IPS officer, Akhil Kumar, who has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Kanpur. He assumes the position from RK Swarnkar, who has been transferred to the Arms Training Centre in Sitapur.

Akhil Kumar: The New Face of Kanpur

Akhil Kumar, prior to his recent appointment, served as the additional director general of police for the Gorakhpur Zone. His new role marks him as the fifth police commissioner of Kanpur since the initiation of the police Commissionerate system in the city in March 2021. Kumar’s appointment comes as a notable change in the city’s administration, particularly considering the various challenges faced by his predecessor, RK Swarnkar, who was surrounded by controversies and faced criticism from the police and journalists for his conduct.

Shifting Roles: Other Major Changes

In the extensive reshuffle, other changes include the former head of the Sitapur ATC, Sujeet Pandey, being designated as the new additional director general (ADG) of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Pratap Kumar, who was the additional DG of PAC, has switched roles with Akhil Kumar and taken over his previous position as the Gorakhpur Zone ADG.

Further Transfers

Furthermore, Rajeev Sabharwal, the ADG of Meerut Zone, has been replaced by DK Thakur from the Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board. Sabharwal has been assigned to the Training BR Academy. In addition, Ashok Kumar, previously attached to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, has been appointed as the ADG of UPPRPB.