Uttar Pradesh Police Offer Rs 25,000 Reward for Budaun Double Murder Suspect

In a recent development that has shocked the city of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, the local police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Javed, an accused in a gruesome double murder case. This announcement follows a magisterial inquiry into the encounter of Sajid, another accused in the same case, as ordered by District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted within 15 days.

Chronology of the Horrific Event

According to reports, during the holy month of Ramadan, Sajid and Javed lured two innocent children, 14-year-old Ayush and 6-year-old Honey, under the pretense of needing help for a pregnant woman at their home. In a chilling turn of events, they brutally murdered the children, slitting their throats in a heinous act that has left the community in shock. The Uttar Pradesh Police, following a detailed investigation, encountered Sajid, while Javed managed to escape and is currently absconding.

Community Response and Police Action

The double murder has sparked considerable tension and protests within the local Hindu community, prompting the deployment of paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the area. The surviving brother of the victims has provided a harrowing account of the events, leading to widespread outrage and a call for swift justice. The police have been conducting a thorough investigation, including a magisterial inquiry into Sajid's encounter, to ensure transparency and accountability in their pursuit of justice for the victims.

Investigation and Reward Announcement

The Uttar Pradesh Police's announcement of a reward for information on Javed underscores their commitment to apprehending the remaining accused in this case. The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to Javed's capture, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in solving this tragic case. With tensions running high, the police have assured the public of their dedication to maintaining peace and order while seeking justice for Ayush and Honey.

This tragic incident has not only shocked the local community but also raised important questions about safety and communal harmony. As the investigation continues, the efforts to bring Javed to justice remain a testament to the authorities' resolve in combating crime and ensuring that such heinous acts do not go unpunished. The reward announcement serves as a crucial step in mobilizing public support to aid in the capture of the accused, hoping to provide some semblance of closure to the grieving families and the community at large.