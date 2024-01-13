en English
Uttar Pradesh Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the consecration day of the Ram Temple in 2024, a day of immense religious and national significance, the state police have issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage the massive influx of individuals expected to descend on the city. The plan envisages comprehensive measures including rerouting traffic, designating specific parking areas, and implementing rigorous security protocols to ensure public safety and smooth passage during the event.

Preparedness in the Face of Crowd Influx

The consecration of the Ram Temple, following the pivotal Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, is a highly anticipated event. The authorities are foreseeing a significant increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. To ensure public safety and seamless traffic flow, the Uttar Pradesh Police have strategized a plan that includes rerouting traffic and assigning specific parking zones. The advisory also encourages citizens to adhere strictly to these guidelines to prevent any inconvenience.

Technological Measures for Security

The Uttar Pradesh Police are taking robust security measures, deploying over 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones to oversee Ayodhya on the auspicious day. An anti-drone system, a step towards modern security measures, is also being installed to ensure complete security. Roads leading to the temple town are being sanitised and cleared of encroachments, allowing for smooth vehicular movement. Strict security measures are not only confined to the roads; additional forces are being deployed at railway and bus stations as well.

Adjustments in Public Transport Services

The massive crowd influx is also expected to strain public transport services. In anticipation of this, adjustments in local public transport services are being planned. This move aims to accommodate the surge of visitors without compromising on the regular commute of the city’s residents.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s traffic advisory for the consecration day of the Ram Temple is a testament to the authorities’ commitment to public safety and order. It demonstrates their readiness to manage a significant event that is expected to draw large crowds, ensuring that the day remains a celebration of unity and faith.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

