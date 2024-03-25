Uttar Pradesh Mosques Shielded with Tarpaulin for Holi to Foster Communal Harmony

In an unprecedented move aimed at preventing communal unrest, at least nine mosques in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Sambhal districts have been draped in tarpaulin sheets ahead of the vibrant Holi festival. This decision was made following discussions between police officials and religious leaders to ensure the protection of mosques and maintain peace and order during the celebrations.

Advertisment

Proactive Measures for Peace

In Aligarh, officials have identified and covered key mosques, including the Halwaaiyan mosque and another significant one at Delhi Gate. The initiative is part of a broader effort that includes flag marches in sensitive areas and the establishment of police pickets, aiming to spread a message of peace. Similarly, in Sambhal, the district administration has taken a collaborative approach with the Muslim community, covering several mosques with tarpaulin sheets to avoid any disputes that might arise from the splashing of colors.

Community Support and Previous Precedents

Advertisment

The decision to cover mosques has garnered support from the local Muslim community, with many viewing it as a positive step towards maintaining harmony. Ehtesham Ahmed, a patron of the Muslim Traders Organization, highlighted that this measure had also been taken the previous year and had contributed to peace in the city. The administration's effort to cover mosques on the routes where Holi is celebrated showcases a commitment to ensuring the festival does not become a source of conflict.

Ensuring Communal Harmony

The covering of mosques in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Holi is a testament to the authorities' dedication to preventing potential communal unrest. By taking such precautionary measures, they aim to ensure that the festival of colors is celebrated in a spirit of joy and unity, without compromising the sanctity of religious sites. This approach not only reflects a respect for religious sensitivity but also promotes an environment where diverse communities can coexist peacefully.