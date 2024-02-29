Uttar Pradesh Launches 'Rahat Gurukulam': First State Emergency Training Centre

In a landmark initiative to bolster disaster management capabilities, Uttar Pradesh inaugurated its premier State Emergency Operation Centre training facility, 'Rahat Gurukulam,' on Thursday. Spearheaded by the Yogi government, this facility is designed to enhance disaster preparedness across the state by training both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civilians in effective disaster response strategies.

Focus on Disaster Preparedness, Prevention, and Awareness

'Rahat Gurukulam,' located at the divisional revenue training centre on Deva Road, Chinhat, was unveiled by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. This facility aims to serve as the central hub for the State Emergency Operation Centre's comprehensive training programs. Until now, a permanent training centre for disaster management was conspicuously absent, making this initiative a significant stride towards mitigating disaster-related casualties in the state. Featuring a conference room, two training rooms, an auditorium, and a modern computer lab, 'Rahat Gurukulam' is well-equipped to provide extensive training in disaster preparedness, rescue operations, and public awareness campaigns.

Positive Initiative Towards Disaster Management

During the inauguration, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra highlighted the pivotal role of 'Rahat Gurukulam' in revolutionizing disaster management and mitigation in Uttar Pradesh. Comparing the facility to traditional 'Gurukuls,' he emphasized its modern approach to educating citizens and officials alike in protecting lives and property during disasters. Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue, Sudhir Garg, lauded 'Rahat Gurukulam' as an ambitious project by the relief commissioner, marking a concrete step towards improved disaster management and mitigation efforts across the state.

Comprehensive Training for a Safer Future

'Rahat Gurukulam' is not merely a training facility; it symbolizes a forward-thinking approach to disaster readiness in Uttar Pradesh. By equipping both the SDRF and the general public with the necessary skills and knowledge, the state aspires to minimize the impact of disasters on human lives and infrastructure. The facility's inauguration was attended by key figures such as Relief Commissioner GS Naveen, Special Secretary Revenue Ram Kewal, and Relief Project Director Aditi Umrao, underscoring its importance to the state's disaster management strategy.

As 'Rahat Gurukulam' embarks on its mission to train countless individuals in disaster response, its establishment marks a crucial step towards a safer and more resilient Uttar Pradesh. This initiative not only aims at immediate disaster response but also at fostering a culture of preparedness and resilience among the state's populace, ensuring that when disasters strike, Uttar Pradesh stands ready to face them head-on.