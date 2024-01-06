en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Uttar Pradesh JEECUP 2024 Dates Announced: Key Details

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Uttar Pradesh JEECUP 2024 Dates Announced: Key Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has unveiled the calendar for the 2024 UPJEE Polytechnic examination. This announcement comes as a pivotal update for students in Uttar Pradesh who are aspiring to secure a seat in polytechnic institutes across the state.

Exam and Application Schedule

The JEECUP 2024 is slated to take place over a week, beginning on March 16 and concluding on March 22, 2024. The countdown to this crucial examination will commence with the opening of the application process on January 8, 2024, which will remain accessible until February 29, 2024.

Key Dates to Remember

Candidates preparing for this examination should mark March 10, 2024, on their calendars as the day the admit cards will be issued. These cards serve as the entry ticket into the examination hall, bearing the candidate’s details and exam center information. The answer key, a document that contains correct answers to the exam questions, will be available for scrutiny from March 27 to March 30, 2024.

Result Announcement

After the culmination of the examination process and the release of the answer key, the final results will be declared. The JEECUP 2024 results are anticipated to be announced on April 8, 2024. This date will mark the end of a rigorous academic journey for many students and the beginning of a new educational chapter in polytechnic institutes.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Teen smoking remains a significant public health concern, with detrimental effects spanning individual health and the broader society. To tackle this growing issue, it is essential to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses the multifaceted factors influencing teen behavior. An Educative Approach to Tackling Teen Smoking Integral to the battle against teen smoking are educational
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
16 mins ago
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
Singapore Legal Fraternity Embraces Mandatory Ethics Education
22 mins ago
Singapore Legal Fraternity Embraces Mandatory Ethics Education
Career Advancement in 2024: Insights from Experts
6 mins ago
Career Advancement in 2024: Insights from Experts
Harold Hamm's $50 Million Bid to Draw Generation Z to the Oil and Gas Industry
8 mins ago
Harold Hamm's $50 Million Bid to Draw Generation Z to the Oil and Gas Industry
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
11 mins ago
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
31 seconds
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
34 seconds
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
57 seconds
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
1 min
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
1 min
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
3 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
4 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
4 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app