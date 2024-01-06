Uttar Pradesh JEECUP 2024 Dates Announced: Key Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has unveiled the calendar for the 2024 UPJEE Polytechnic examination. This announcement comes as a pivotal update for students in Uttar Pradesh who are aspiring to secure a seat in polytechnic institutes across the state.

Exam and Application Schedule

The JEECUP 2024 is slated to take place over a week, beginning on March 16 and concluding on March 22, 2024. The countdown to this crucial examination will commence with the opening of the application process on January 8, 2024, which will remain accessible until February 29, 2024.

Key Dates to Remember

Candidates preparing for this examination should mark March 10, 2024, on their calendars as the day the admit cards will be issued. These cards serve as the entry ticket into the examination hall, bearing the candidate’s details and exam center information. The answer key, a document that contains correct answers to the exam questions, will be available for scrutiny from March 27 to March 30, 2024.

Result Announcement

After the culmination of the examination process and the release of the answer key, the final results will be declared. The JEECUP 2024 results are anticipated to be announced on April 8, 2024. This date will mark the end of a rigorous academic journey for many students and the beginning of a new educational chapter in polytechnic institutes.