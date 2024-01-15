Uttar Pradesh Introduces Fleet of Electric Buses in Ayodhya

In a significant step towards fostering green transportation and reducing pollution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a fleet of 100 electric buses in Ayodhya. This initiative, aimed at providing a clean and modern mode of transport to the city’s residents and pilgrims, is expected to reduce the carbon footprint by 11,036 tonnes and save around 1,62,06,750 litres of diesel.

Aligning with a Vision of a World-Class Tourist Destination

These electric buses, manufactured by PMI Electro Mobility, will operate on the Dharma Path and Ram Path, contributing to the state’s vision of developing Ayodhya as a global tourist destination. The city, revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, is expected to witness an influx of around 3 lakh pilgrims for the upcoming Ram Mandir Consecration. To facilitate their commute, the electric bus service, along with green autos, golf carts, and e-rickshaws, will be operational from January 15.

A Commitment to Greener Technologies

The introduction of these electric buses is a testament to the government’s commitment to adopting greener technologies. This initiative is part of the state’s green transport mission, which aims to promote eco-friendly public transportation systems in urban areas. The Chief Minister also unveiled a digital tourism app and the official website of Ayodhya Police, underscoring the importance of providing excellent public transportation facilities for devotees and tourists.

Enhancing the Infrastructure of Ayodhya

Adityanath emphasized the responsibility to enhance Ayodhya’s cleanliness and beauty, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to give Ayodhya a global identity. Efforts are underway to well-train all the city’s drivers under the initiative of ‘Mera Chalak, Mera Mann’. Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced plans to increase the number of electric buses to 500, setting Ayodhya on the path to becoming the country’s first solar city.

As we witness this transformation, the electric buses not only stand as a testament to eco-friendly transportation but also symbolize a brighter future for Ayodhya. Through this initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is charting a course towards a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.