Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 Exam: Allahabad High Court Calls for Applications

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has officially declared the initiation of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UPHJS) 2023 examination process. The announcement invites applications from suitably qualified advocates to fill a total of 83 posts. The registration process kicked off on January 15 through the Allahabad High Court’s official website.

Comprehensive Examination Details

Interested applicants can find detailed information about eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits, in the official notification. Applicants should be between the ages of 35 and 45 as of January 1, 2024. The eligibility criteria also stipulate that applicants must have a minimum of seven years of experience as advocates.

In addition, the notification outlines a clear examination fee structure that varies by category. General, OBC, and EWS candidates are required to pay an examination fee of 1400/-, while SC/ST candidates have a lower fee of 1200/-. PwD candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay 750/-, whereas PwD candidates from SC/ST categories pay a reduced fee of 500/-.

Selection Process

The selection process for the UPHJS 2023 examination involves a preliminary examination and a main written examination. This rigorous process seeks to ensure that only the most qualified and suitable candidates are selected for the available vacancies.

Additional Information

