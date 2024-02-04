Uttar Pradesh Government's Proactive Approach Curbs Forest Fire Incidents

In a strategic move to safeguard the environment, the government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has embarked on a vigilant mission to prevent forest fires. The state is currently observing 'Forest Fire Safety Week,' a campaign running from February 1 to February 7, aimed at raising public awareness about fire prevention strategies.

Establishment of Fire Control Cell

As part of this initiative, a Fire Control Cell has been established at the premises of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Lucknow. The Chief Forest Conservator (Publicity) has been appointed as the nodal officer in charge, responsible for weekly updates on fire incidents.

Decline in Forest Fire Incidents

The state has witnessed a remarkable reduction in forest fire occurrences over the past three years. Reported cases have seen a significant decline, dropping from 10,275 between November 2020 and June 2021, to 6,030 between November 2021 and June 2022, and further dwindling to 3,339 from November 2022 to June 2023. This downward trend is a testament to the effectiveness of the government's proactive approach.

Proactive Measures and Initiatives

These initiatives include not only awareness campaigns, rallies, and competitions during the safety week but also the establishment of 24/7 operational control rooms at divisional levels. These control rooms are staffed in three shifts, tasked with rapid response to fire incidents. Additionally, a helpline number has been set up in Lucknow to report forest fires, with local numbers assigned to each district. The Yogi government's proactive measures have significantly reduced the incidence of forest fires, thereby ensuring the protection of the state's forests and natural resources.