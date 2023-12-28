Uttar Pradesh Government Imposes Significant Ban on Sale of Meat, Liquor in Ayodhya

In a significant decision reflecting religious sensitivity and cultural preservation, the government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced a comprehensive ban on the sale of meat and liquor in the revered city of Ayodhya. The prohibition, however, extends beyond Ayodhya and covers the 84 Kosi Parikrama area, a region marked by religious significance where pilgrims perform a circumambulation ritual.

The Far-Reaching Ban

The ban mandates the removal of all liquor and meat shops from this designated area, aligning with the city’s sanctity and the government’s vision of promoting Ayodhya as a major pilgrimage destination. This decision also pertains to a 250-metre radius around all temples and heritage sites in Varanasi, and includes places of worship in other cities such as Vrindavan, Chitrakoot, Deoband, Dewa Sharif, and Misrikh-Naimisharanya. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has passed a proposal supporting this ban.

Upholding Cultural and Religious Sentiments

The enforcement of this ban echoes the government’s commitment to uphold the cultural and religious sentiments associated with Ayodhya, which is revered in Hinduism as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The decision was made following a meeting between UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal and Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Impact on Pilgrimage and Local Businesses

This move is expected to have a substantial impact on both the pilgrimage experience and the local businesses involved in the sale of these products. The order’s effects will be felt in five districts, including Barabanki, Ambedkarnagar, Basti, Gonda, and Ayodhya, and is seen as an effort to preserve the sanctity of these places. It follows a previous ban on the sale of liquor in and around temples in Ayodhya and Mathura.