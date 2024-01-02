en English
India

Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security

With the aim of bolstering the security and safety of schoolchildren, the Uttar Pradesh state government has issued a circular making it necessary for all school vans to be equipped with CCTV cameras. This mandate, delineated by the transport principal secretary L Venkateshwarlu, will be enforced three months after its official publication in the Gazette on December 29.

Existing Protocols and New Deadlines

Interestingly, the stipulation for CCTV cameras was already embedded within the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules. However, the recent notification has provided a tangible deadline for the installation in school vans, thus adding an additional layer of urgency to the existing rule.

Public Transport Security Enhancements

On top of this, there are plans afoot to install CCTV cameras in all public transport vehicles. This is in sync with the development of a centralised vehicle location tracking centre. The transport department has taken the initiative and contracted a private agency to implement the Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) within the state. The VLTS falls under a wider initiative within the Nirbhaya framework.

Real-Time Monitoring for Public Safety

The overarching objective of this project is to integrate vehicle location tracking devices into all public transport vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring from a control and command centre. This move aligns with the directives issued by the Union ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH), which mandates that specified public service vehicles and those with national permits must have a Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) and emergency buttons installed. The implementation of these measures, in the long run, could significantly enhance the safety and security of passengers, especially schoolchildren.

India Safety Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

