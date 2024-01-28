Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Gives Tech Boost to Students, Highlights Role in Governance

In an empowering move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed out smartphones to around a thousand students. This initiative was part of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, hosted at Gorakhpur University. In his address during the event, Adityanath underscored the significance of technology in battling corruption, specifically within the state's public distribution system.

Technology as a Corruption-Crushing Tool

Adityanath painted a grim picture of the time before 2017, a period when a strong mafia network would reroute rations meant for the underprivileged to markets outside the state, and even overseas. Upon assuming the role of Chief Minister, Adityanath launched an extensive investigation, conducting raids on 80,000 ration shops. The operation uncovered a shocking 30 lakh bogus ration cards.

Reforms swiftly followed, including the linkage of ration cards to the Aadhaar identification system and the introduction of point of sale technology. Adityanath asserted that these changes have transformed Uttar Pradesh's public distribution system into the country's best.

Mobilizing Education for Self-Reliance

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to highlight the National Education Policy, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This policy aims to elevate educational institutions from mere degree providers to platforms that encourage students towards self-reliance. Adityanath spoke of the global demand for skilled Indian labor, citing the opportunity for 5,000 individuals from Uttar Pradesh to find employment in Israel with attractive remuneration.

Progress in Ayodhya and Gorakhpur

Adityanath's address also touched on the development projects in Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. He noted the surge in pilgrims following the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. In Gorakhpur, infrastructure enhancements have eased the management of large religious gatherings.

The distribution of 15,000 smartphones to students across various universities and colleges is a testament to the importance Adityanath places on technology in governance and education. The Swami Vivekananda Digi Shakti Scheme 2023 is another example, aiming to provide smartphones to meritorious students in Uttar Pradesh. With a dedicated fund of Rs 3600 crore, the scheme plans to equip 25 lakh youth with smartphones, in collaboration with tech giants Samsung, Acer, and Lava.