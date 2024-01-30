Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates for Pride in India's Cultural Heritage Amid Gyanvapi Site Discussions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, underscored the immense value of India's ancient civilization and cultural heritage in a recent event at DDU Gorakhpur University. His comments point to a cultural heritage that he believes surpasses recorded history. Adityanath's remarks were inspired by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s recent report on the Gyanvapi site in Varanasi, which affirmed the existence of a Hindu temple at the location prior to the construction of the current mosque.

Adityanath's Emphasis on Indian Heritage

The Chief Minister referred to deities Lord Rama and Lord Krishna as being more than just figures of faith. Instead, he presented them as integral parts of Indian heritage. He also recalled the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, an event that attracted global attention. Adityanath's comments come amidst ongoing discussions and legal proceedings related to the Gyanvapi site, a significant point of religious and historical interest.

Call for Unity and Duty

Adityanath cautioned against divisive forces and advocated for unity and solidarity among Indians. He emphasized the importance of recognizing responsibilities before rights and spotlighted the necessity for citizens to be aware of their duties towards the nation. His comments are indicative of a call to national pride and cultural recognition.

ASI Report on Gyanvapi Site

The ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi confirmed the existence of a large Hindu temple prior to the mosque's construction. The report detailed the architectural features of the temple and mentioned the destruction of the pre-existing structure in the 17th century. It also stated that the remains of three chambers of the temple can still be seen. These findings are crucial in the ongoing legal battle between Hindu and Muslim litigants over the site.

In the report, the ASI also revealed 34 inscriptions dating from the 12th to the 17th centuries in Sanskrit and Dravidian languages. This evidence suggests a historical confluence of cultures and indicates the existence of a pre-existing Hindu temple and the reuse of earlier structures in subsequent construction. The report has broad implications for India's historical narrative and underscores the complexities of its cultural heritage.