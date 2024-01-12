Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India’s Business Sector

Uttar Pradesh (UP), one of the Indian states, has made notable strides in the corporate sector, registering a significant increase in the number of new companies. According to the latest report by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), UP has recorded the second-highest surge in newly inaugurated companies across all Indian states in November 2023. This growth is apparent in an 11% increase, equivalent to 1,487 new companies.

Year-On-Year Growth Outpaces Other States

Reflecting on the year-on-year growth, UP stood out with the highest upsurge in active registered companies from November 2022 to November 2023. The state experienced a 16.1% rise, outpacing other highly industrialized Indian states. Maharashtra led the charge with the highest number of new registrations, with UP, Delhi, and Karnataka trailing closely behind.

UP Among Top States for Foreign Company Registrations

Interestingly, the MCA report also shed light on the international front, highlighting that UP is among the four states accounting for 6% each of the total new foreign company registrations in India during September to November 2023. This fact serves as a clear indication of UP’s increasing appeal on the global business stage.

State Policies Boosting Industry and Commercial Activities

Principal Secretary Alok Kumar expressed that this positive report underscores the effectiveness of the state’s policies aimed at promoting industry and commercial activities. He stressed the importance of not just increasing registrations but also fostering a conducive environment for the existing companies to thrive. The number of active companies in UP saw a rise from 1,11,490 in November 2022 to 1,29,478 in November 2023.

As of November 30, 2023, UP is home to a total of 1,82,422 registered companies, with 1,29,478 active, 51,417 shut down, and 286 under liquidation. These figures are a testament to the state’s consistent efforts towards achieving the USD 1 trillion economy target set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marking UP as the second-largest economy in the country.