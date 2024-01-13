US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum

In a recent gathering at the India-US Trade Policy Forum, Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, articulated the significance of maintaining an open trade policy for laptop imports. Her call to action was directed towards India, urging them to refrain from implementing trade restrictions that could potentially disrupt the import of laptops, a critical cog in the global business and communication machinery. The discourse forms a part of the ongoing trade dialogues between the two nations, aimed at encouraging bilateral trade relations while addressing potential barriers.

US Cautions India on Trade Restrictions

The United States has voiced concerns over India’s newly introduced import requirements for computers, tablets, and servers. The US implored New Delhi to ensure that the current online system and associated policies do not stifle trade in this sector. Katherine Tai displayed a willingness to collaborate with India on the common objective of achieving supply chain resilience in the sector.

India’s Response and Trade Policy Adjustments

In response, India expressed readiness to continue dialogues on the matter with the United States and other stakeholders. In October 2022, the Indian government made revisions to the import restrictions on laptops and computers. They permitted importers to bring in IT hardware consignments from overseas, requiring only an authorization detailing quantity and value. These import curbs were announced in August 2023 but were deferred following industry concerns.

Clearance for Import Applications

On November 1, 2023, the Indian government cleared 110 out of 111 applications, including those from tech giants like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo. These approvals sought permission for imports of IT hardware products amounting to nearly USD 10 billion. This series of discussions between the US and India underscores the importance of striking a balance between national security concerns and the need for open trade and supply chain resilience.