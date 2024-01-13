en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum

In a recent gathering at the India-US Trade Policy Forum, Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, articulated the significance of maintaining an open trade policy for laptop imports. Her call to action was directed towards India, urging them to refrain from implementing trade restrictions that could potentially disrupt the import of laptops, a critical cog in the global business and communication machinery. The discourse forms a part of the ongoing trade dialogues between the two nations, aimed at encouraging bilateral trade relations while addressing potential barriers.

US Cautions India on Trade Restrictions

The United States has voiced concerns over India’s newly introduced import requirements for computers, tablets, and servers. The US implored New Delhi to ensure that the current online system and associated policies do not stifle trade in this sector. Katherine Tai displayed a willingness to collaborate with India on the common objective of achieving supply chain resilience in the sector.

India’s Response and Trade Policy Adjustments

In response, India expressed readiness to continue dialogues on the matter with the United States and other stakeholders. In October 2022, the Indian government made revisions to the import restrictions on laptops and computers. They permitted importers to bring in IT hardware consignments from overseas, requiring only an authorization detailing quantity and value. These import curbs were announced in August 2023 but were deferred following industry concerns.

Clearance for Import Applications

On November 1, 2023, the Indian government cleared 110 out of 111 applications, including those from tech giants like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo. These approvals sought permission for imports of IT hardware products amounting to nearly USD 10 billion. This series of discussions between the US and India underscores the importance of striking a balance between national security concerns and the need for open trade and supply chain resilience.

0
Business India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI
Soundraw, an innovative AI music generator, is revolutionizing the music creation landscape by empowering creators with custom-made, royalty-free music for their projects. This groundbreaking service, founded by CEO Daigo Kusunoki in 2020, is headquartered in Tokyo and caters to a diverse clientele, ranging from individual creators to businesses. Democratizing Music Creation with AI Soundraw’s unique
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI
Hormel Foods Corporation to Hold Virtual 2024 Annual Stockholders Meeting
19 mins ago
Hormel Foods Corporation to Hold Virtual 2024 Annual Stockholders Meeting
Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK
19 mins ago
Mars Unveils Maltesers Ice Cream Bars in the UK
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability
50 seconds ago
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
3 mins ago
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
San Diego and SeaWorld's Unresolved Lawsuit Over $12M Back Rent
3 mins ago
San Diego and SeaWorld's Unresolved Lawsuit Over $12M Back Rent
Latest Headlines
World News
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
1 min
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
2 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
2 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
2 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
2 mins
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
2 mins
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
MUDECAS Basketball Tournament 2024: No Champion due to Winter Weather
3 mins
MUDECAS Basketball Tournament 2024: No Champion due to Winter Weather
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
3 mins
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
3 mins
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app