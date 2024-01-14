en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

US Ambassador Sandhu Lauds IIT’s Global Influence at PANIIT 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
US Ambassador Sandhu Lauds IIT’s Global Influence at PANIIT 2024

In his keynote speech at the PANIIT 2024 event, India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, delivered a resounding note of recognition for the contributions of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni to the global tech and innovation sectors. He underscored the critical role of IITians in shaping ‘Brand India’ and their significant influence in the United States, where numerous IIT alumni hold prominent CEO positions.

Establishing Global Presence

During his address, Ambassador Sandhu highlighted the strategic move of IITs towards achieving a global presence. He pointed out the opening of campuses abroad as a testament to the widening reach of ‘Brand IIT’, which, he affirmed, has always been a crucial component of ‘Brand India’. This growth marks a significant milestone in the global recognition and influence of India’s premier technology institutions.

‘India Rising’: A Chronicle of Rapid Development

Speaking to the conference theme ‘India Rising’, Sandhu outlined India’s swift progress in various domains, including infrastructure, education, and technology. He noted the impressive doubling of airports, highways, and metro networks over the past decade, and the establishment of new IITs, IIMs, universities, and colleges at an unprecedented rate.

An Inclusive and Cost-effective Approach

Sandhu emphasized that India’s advancements are not just impressive in scale, but also in their inclusivity and cost-effectiveness. These developments, he pointed out, benefit even the most remote areas of the country, thus driving a comprehensive national growth. He stressed that India’s progress presents substantial opportunities for the global community and should be viewed as an attractive area for investment and collaboration.

The Ambassador’s address culminated with a reception held at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, celebrating the conference participants and their contributions.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
44 seconds ago
Kingston Community Unites in Candlelight Vigil for Lost Student-Athletes
The Kingston community came together in profound grief and unity on Friday night, January 12, in Kingston Plaza, illuminating the area with candles to honor the lives of two beloved student-athletes, Jack Noble and Dillon Gokey. The Kingston High School juniors tragically lost their lives in a car crash on January 8, leaving an indelible
Kingston Community Unites in Candlelight Vigil for Lost Student-Athletes
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
7 hours ago
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
Madurai Woman's Land Donation for School Expansion Honored by Chief Minister
8 hours ago
Madurai Woman's Land Donation for School Expansion Honored by Chief Minister
Marlborough College's Diversity Drive Gains Traction Amid Royal Speculation Buzz
6 hours ago
Marlborough College's Diversity Drive Gains Traction Amid Royal Speculation Buzz
Indian Institute of Science Festival Unveils Unique Space-Themed Challenge for Schoolchildren
6 hours ago
Indian Institute of Science Festival Unveils Unique Space-Themed Challenge for Schoolchildren
Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak
6 hours ago
Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak
Latest Headlines
World News
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
10 seconds
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
11 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
11 seconds
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
19 seconds
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
26 seconds
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
30 seconds
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
52 seconds
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
54 seconds
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
23 mins
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app