US Ambassador Sandhu Lauds IIT’s Global Influence at PANIIT 2024

In his keynote speech at the PANIIT 2024 event, India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, delivered a resounding note of recognition for the contributions of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni to the global tech and innovation sectors. He underscored the critical role of IITians in shaping ‘Brand India’ and their significant influence in the United States, where numerous IIT alumni hold prominent CEO positions.

Establishing Global Presence

During his address, Ambassador Sandhu highlighted the strategic move of IITs towards achieving a global presence. He pointed out the opening of campuses abroad as a testament to the widening reach of ‘Brand IIT’, which, he affirmed, has always been a crucial component of ‘Brand India’. This growth marks a significant milestone in the global recognition and influence of India’s premier technology institutions.

‘India Rising’: A Chronicle of Rapid Development

Speaking to the conference theme ‘India Rising’, Sandhu outlined India’s swift progress in various domains, including infrastructure, education, and technology. He noted the impressive doubling of airports, highways, and metro networks over the past decade, and the establishment of new IITs, IIMs, universities, and colleges at an unprecedented rate.

An Inclusive and Cost-effective Approach

Sandhu emphasized that India’s advancements are not just impressive in scale, but also in their inclusivity and cost-effectiveness. These developments, he pointed out, benefit even the most remote areas of the country, thus driving a comprehensive national growth. He stressed that India’s progress presents substantial opportunities for the global community and should be viewed as an attractive area for investment and collaboration.

The Ambassador’s address culminated with a reception held at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, celebrating the conference participants and their contributions.