Urvashi Kaur Marks 15 Years with 'Voices Of Collective Impact' at Lakmē Fashion Week

Urvashi Kaur, renowned for her eponymous label that champions slow fashion and sustainability, recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of her brand at Lakmē Fashion Week. Her latest collection, 'Voices Of Collective Impact', not only showcases her commitment to eco-friendly practices but also highlights the power of fashion as a unifying force, drawing from India's rich heritage and diverse crafts.

Embracing Indigenous Craftsmanship

In partnership with hand tie-dye expert Mohammed Sabir, Urvashi has significantly boosted the local handloom industry, increasing business by 900% over three years. This collaboration focuses on using tussar monga silk, a testament to the potency of traditional Indian textile techniques like lehariya and block printing in high fashion. Through her brand, Urvashi tells the stories of these artisans, their communities, and the rich legacy of Indian craftsmanship, making handwoven textiles 72% of all her sales.

A Platform for Voices

Urvashi Kaur's show at Lakmē Fashion Week was not just a display of fashion but a stage for diverse voices and narratives. Featuring personalities from various fields, including Danish Husain and Parmesh Shahani, the show was a celebration of genderless designs and ageless aesthetics. The 'Renew' project, highlighted in the show, uses fashion scraps to create new pieces, emphasizing sustainability and the circular economy in fashion.

Impact Beyond Fashion

The ethos of Urvashi Kaur's brand transcends the boundaries of fashion, touching on the broader themes of unity, sustainability, and cultural preservation. As India takes a significant role on the global stage, her work aligns with the teachings of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - emphasizing a holistic approach to sustainability that nurtures societal health, wellness, and a deep connection to our roots and community. Urvashi's efforts showcase how fashion can be a powerful medium for positive change, sustainability, and cultural celebration.