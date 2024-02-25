Urmila Matondkar Reflects on the Unconventional Journey of 'Kaun', A Cult Classic in Bollywood

In the quiet corridors of Bollywood's past, where stories whisper secrets of risk and innovation, Urmila Matondkar revisits the making of 'Kaun', a film that dared to defy the norms of its time. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Matondkar shares the behind-the-scenes tales of this psychological thriller that has engraved its name in the annals of cult cinema, despite not lighting up the box office on fire. The year was 1999, a time when the glitz and glamour of blockbusters like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Judaai' reigned supreme, and yet, 'Kaun' emerged, challenging the narrative with its experimental bravado.

Advertisment

The Road Less Travelled

Matondkar's decision to embark on the 'Kaun' journey, right after the success of 'Rangeela', was met with skepticism. The film's premise was unheard of in Bollywood - a storyline confined to a single location, with a cast of just three main actors including Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh, both relatively unknown at the time, and minimal changes in costume. It was a gamble, veering away from the dance sequences and melodrama that audiences craved. Yet, Matondkar, along with director Ram Gopal Varma, ventured into this uncharted territory, crafting a narrative that was as much about the characters' psychological depth as it was about the suspenseful plot.

Embracing the Unconventional

Advertisment

According to Matondkar, the production of 'Kaun' was anything but conventional. The absence of a bound script meant that much of the film evolved on set, with scenes being improvised and dialogues being crafted in the moment. This approach, while risky, allowed for a level of spontaneity and authenticity that conventional filmmaking techniques could not achieve. Matondkar's portrayal of a woman caught in a web of mystery and suspense showcased her versatility as an actress, proving that she was more than capable of stepping outside the comfort zone of mainstream Bollywood roles.

The Legacy of 'Kaun'

In retrospect, 'Kaun' stands as a testament to the power of experimental cinema in Bollywood. Its cult status, achieved over the years, is a reflection of how audiences have grown to appreciate films that push the boundaries of storytelling. Matondkar's reflections on the project highlight not only the challenges but also the immense satisfaction that comes from being part of something that is both groundbreaking and timeless. Despite its initial reception, 'Kaun' has carved out its niche, reminding us that sometimes, the most enduring tales of cinema are those that dare to be different.

In a landscape often dominated by formulaic narratives, the story of 'Kaun' and Urmila Matondkar's role in its creation is a reminder of the richness that lies in cinematic exploration. As the film continues to garner acclaim and find new audiences, its journey from a misunderstood anomaly to a celebrated classic is a narrative of resilience and the enduring allure of the path less travelled.