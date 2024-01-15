en English
Urban Square Mall Ushers in New Era of Entertainment with LED Game Zone

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Urban Square Mall Ushers in New Era of Entertainment with LED Game Zone

Stepping up its game in the realm of leisure and entertainment, the Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, has unveiled a futuristic 15,000 square feet LED Game Zone.

This expansive addition to the mall’s already impressive entertainment facilities is designed to redefine the city’s entertainment scene and delight visitors with its state-of-the-art gaming technology and unique recreational offerings.

Revolutionizing Entertainment with LED Game Zone

At the heart of the LED Game Zone is a dark-themed bowling alley, a first-of-its-kind in Udaipur. This immersive attraction takes bowling to an extraordinary new level with its captivating LED lighting designs and interactive gameplay.

The Game Zone also boasts of 360-degree rotational Virtual Reality (VR) games that offer immersive experiences to gaming enthusiasts. Adding to the mix are a variety of arcade games, catering to a wide spectrum of tastes and age groups. The LED Game Zone is a testament to the mall’s commitment to bringing innovative and engaging entertainment options to its patrons.

More Than Just a Shopping Destination

The Urban Square Mall is not just a shopping destination but a comprehensive leisure hub, offering a plethora of entertainment options. These include go-karting, additional gaming zones, and various rides designed to cater to visitors of all ages. The introduction of the LED Game Zone further reinforces the mall’s position as a leading destination for family-friendly entertainment in the city.

Transforming Udaipur’s Entertainment Landscape

Uddhav Poddar, the managing director of Bhumika Group, the parent company of the Urban Square Mall, has expressed his vision for transforming Udaipur’s entertainment scene through the addition of the LED Game Zone. As per Poddar, the aim is to provide a state-of-the-art leisure destination that would redefine the city’s entertainment landscape. With its advanced gaming technology and unique bowling experience, the LED Game Zone is poised to do just that.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

