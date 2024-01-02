en English
Automotive

Urban Growth Trumps Rural in Indian Auto Industry: A Look at Maruti Suzuki’s Performance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Urban Growth Trumps Rural in Indian Auto Industry: A Look at Maruti Suzuki's Performance

In a break from recent trends, urban growth outpaced rural growth in the Indian auto industry, as evidenced by the performance of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, one of the industry’s leading players. The urban segment experienced a growth rate of 8.40% in 2023, a figure slightly higher than the industry’s overall growth rate of 8.30%. This marks a particularly notable trend given that the urban and rural sectors traditionally face distinct market dynamics.

(Read Also: India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth and Competitiveness)

Record-Breaking Sales for Major Players

Maruti Suzuki India, along with Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, reported their highest ever annual sales in 2023. The passenger vehicle industry crossed the crucial 4 million mark for the first time. Maruti Suzuki’s sales, in particular, surpassed 2 million units for the first time, with rural sales reaching a record 7.76 lakh units. Hyundai Motor India witnessed a 9% year-on-year increase in total sales at 7.65 lakh units, achieving its highest ever domestic sales. Similarly, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Motor capitalized on their strengths, with Tata’s compact SUV segment leading their sales and Toyota reporting a 46% growth in wholesales at 2.33 lakh units.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Slight Gains Despite Volatility)

Maruti Suzuki’s Strategic Approach

While the reasons behind the upswing in urban growth were not explicitly stated, it is implied that strategic moves made by Maruti Suzuki may have played a role. The company appears to be adapting to the evolving preferences and economic conditions of urban consumers. This could potentially involve a shift towards new models, technologies, or marketing strategies aimed specifically at urban populations. An example of this is the imminent launch of the Ciaz Hybrid, a model designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Expected to deliver a mileage of 28.09 km/l and equipped with features such as steering mounted controls, Bluetooth buttons, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD, the Ciaz Hybrid is a testament to Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to innovation and urban-centric solutions.

 

Automotive
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

