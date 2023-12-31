Urban Company’s Damaged Goods: A Tale of Customer Dissatisfaction

In an incident that has stoked the embers of customer dissatisfaction, a Delhi-based lawyer, Akash Jaini, has laid claim to a technician from Urban Company causing damage to his television during a repair job. The television in question, a 55-inch QLED model, was brand new and valued at Rs 40,000.

Initial Response and Public Outcry

Upon taking the matter to Urban Company’s customer support, Jaini was initially offered a reimbursement of Rs 10,000. This offer was in accordance with the company’s policy for damages caused by their technicians. However, this did not sit well with Jaini, who then decided to go public with his experience. He shared screenshots of his conversation with the company representative, sparking a wider discussion among the platform’s users.

Urban Company’s Revised Offer and Retraction

In response to the growing public outcry, Urban Company increased their compensation offer to Rs 20,000. However, in an unexpected twist, the company retracted their admission of the technician’s culpability for the damage. They claimed that the technician was not, in fact, responsible for the damage to the television. This sudden reversal in their stance drew criticism from Jaini, who pointed out their lack of prior investigation and due diligence.

Wider Implications and User Experiences

This incident has triggered a broader discussion among users on the platform. Several other customers started sharing their own experiences of service issues with Urban Company. One user, Lakshya Sharma, narrated an incident where a technician broke a window glass and later denied responsibility. Another user underscored the importance of understanding the fine print in service agreements, referring to Urban Company’s FAQs that state their liability for damages caused by technicians is capped at Rs 10,000.