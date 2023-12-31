en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Urban Company’s Damaged Goods: A Tale of Customer Dissatisfaction

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:19 am EST
Urban Company’s Damaged Goods: A Tale of Customer Dissatisfaction

In an incident that has stoked the embers of customer dissatisfaction, a Delhi-based lawyer, Akash Jaini, has laid claim to a technician from Urban Company causing damage to his television during a repair job. The television in question, a 55-inch QLED model, was brand new and valued at Rs 40,000.

Initial Response and Public Outcry

Upon taking the matter to Urban Company’s customer support, Jaini was initially offered a reimbursement of Rs 10,000. This offer was in accordance with the company’s policy for damages caused by their technicians. However, this did not sit well with Jaini, who then decided to go public with his experience. He shared screenshots of his conversation with the company representative, sparking a wider discussion among the platform’s users.

Urban Company’s Revised Offer and Retraction

In response to the growing public outcry, Urban Company increased their compensation offer to Rs 20,000. However, in an unexpected twist, the company retracted their admission of the technician’s culpability for the damage. They claimed that the technician was not, in fact, responsible for the damage to the television. This sudden reversal in their stance drew criticism from Jaini, who pointed out their lack of prior investigation and due diligence.

Wider Implications and User Experiences

This incident has triggered a broader discussion among users on the platform. Several other customers started sharing their own experiences of service issues with Urban Company. One user, Lakshya Sharma, narrated an incident where a technician broke a window glass and later denied responsibility. Another user underscored the importance of understanding the fine print in service agreements, referring to Urban Company’s FAQs that state their liability for damages caused by technicians is capped at Rs 10,000.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TVNZ's Political Editor, Jessica Mutch McKay, Transitions to ANZ Bank

By Mazhar Abbas

Nigeria's Inflation Rate Expected to Decelerate in 2024, Says LCCI President

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nestlé Discontinues Animal Bar, Leaving Fans Heartbroken

By Quadri Adejumo

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market ...
@Business · 4 hours
Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market ...
heart comment 0
Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year
Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, ‘Loyalty Penalty’ Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny
Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

By Israel Ojoko

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity New Year's Resolutions for 2024: A Journey Beyond the Spotlight
10 mins
Celebrity New Year's Resolutions for 2024: A Journey Beyond the Spotlight
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
15 mins
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
24 mins
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
25 mins
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
26 mins
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
36 mins
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
40 mins
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
42 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
42 mins
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
8 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
8 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
9 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app