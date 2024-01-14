en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Urban Coexistence: A Tale of Resilience from Central Calcutta

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
Urban Coexistence: A Tale of Resilience from Central Calcutta

In the bustling lanes of central Calcutta, a unique narrative of human endurance unfolds. Amidst the cacophony of the city, a group of men, mostly in their 50s, find their sanctuary under an unfinished building in Burrabazar. Engaged in various small-time jobs, they are lorry drivers, cooks, rickshaw pullers, and delivery men. As their shifts rotate, so does their tenure on the wooden cots they call their respite. Despite the discomfort of several men squeezing onto a single cot, they find solace, too exhausted to mind the inconvenience.

The Urban Coexistence

The men’s daily routine involves more than just work and rest. They share their space with stray animals and rodents, an uncanny urban coexistence that they have accepted as part of their existence. Their living conditions are far from ideal, with bare minimum amenities that include a single ceiling fan and makeshift storage for their possessions. Yet, they continue to live, their resilience reflected in their ability to laugh amidst adversity.

The Tale of Migration

Originating from various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, these men have migrated to the city, leaving their homes behind in search of better livelihoods. Some have left families, while others have been waiting for decades for government aid promises to materialize. Yet, they continue to hold on, their camaraderie and resilience shining through in the face of unfulfilled promises and dreams.

The Cycle of Life

As the day progresses, their routines continue. Feeding pigeons, leaving food for rats, they are part of a cycle of life marked by simplicity and survival. Their stories are a testament to the human spirit’s ability to endure, to find joy in the smallest of things, and to hold on to hope even in the face of adversity.

0
India Society Survival
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
44 seconds ago
Makar Sankranti: A Blend of Faith, Festivity, and Community in Ayodhya
On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, devotees from various parts of the country descended on Ayodhya in a vibrant display of faith and celebration. Makar Sankranti, a festival signifying the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit, is a pan-Indian celebration characterized by distinctive regional rituals and customs. Ayodhya:
Makar Sankranti: A Blend of Faith, Festivity, and Community in Ayodhya
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
5 mins ago
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
5 mins ago
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
Alleged Irregularities in Kerala's K-FON Project Contract Unearthed
3 mins ago
Alleged Irregularities in Kerala's K-FON Project Contract Unearthed
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
5 mins ago
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
5 mins ago
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
Latest Headlines
World News
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
31 seconds
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
2 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
2 mins
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
2 mins
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
3 mins
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
3 mins
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app