Urban Coexistence: A Tale of Resilience from Central Calcutta

In the bustling lanes of central Calcutta, a unique narrative of human endurance unfolds. Amidst the cacophony of the city, a group of men, mostly in their 50s, find their sanctuary under an unfinished building in Burrabazar. Engaged in various small-time jobs, they are lorry drivers, cooks, rickshaw pullers, and delivery men. As their shifts rotate, so does their tenure on the wooden cots they call their respite. Despite the discomfort of several men squeezing onto a single cot, they find solace, too exhausted to mind the inconvenience.

The Urban Coexistence

The men’s daily routine involves more than just work and rest. They share their space with stray animals and rodents, an uncanny urban coexistence that they have accepted as part of their existence. Their living conditions are far from ideal, with bare minimum amenities that include a single ceiling fan and makeshift storage for their possessions. Yet, they continue to live, their resilience reflected in their ability to laugh amidst adversity.

The Tale of Migration

Originating from various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, these men have migrated to the city, leaving their homes behind in search of better livelihoods. Some have left families, while others have been waiting for decades for government aid promises to materialize. Yet, they continue to hold on, their camaraderie and resilience shining through in the face of unfulfilled promises and dreams.

The Cycle of Life

As the day progresses, their routines continue. Feeding pigeons, leaving food for rats, they are part of a cycle of life marked by simplicity and survival. Their stories are a testament to the human spirit’s ability to endure, to find joy in the smallest of things, and to hold on to hope even in the face of adversity.