UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research

On January 12, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a ceremony in Mumbai. The MoU, signed by UPSIFS Director GK Goswamy and TISS Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, initiates a collaborative agreement aimed at enhancing research in the arena of social justice through improved methodologies and high-quality studies.

Interdisciplinary Learning and Knowledge Sharing

The agreement facilitates joint research projects and enables faculty members from UPSIFS and TISS to teach and conduct research at each other’s institutions. This cross-institutional collaboration promotes interdisciplinary learning and fosters an environment of shared knowledge, promising consequential strides in the study and resolution of social justice issues.

Addressing Critical Social Issues

Through this partnership, both institutions aim to put the spotlight on critical social issues such as poverty alleviation, human rights, and access to education. The research output from this collaboration is anticipated to provide a deeper understanding of these issues, thereby informing policies that can effectively address them.

Improving Public Trust in Judicial Systems

Moreover, this partnership is set to bring to the fore the benefits of forensic science, thereby enhancing public trust in the judicial system. This MoU, the first of its kind for UPSIFS, paves the way for more such collaborations with other prestigious institutions in the future, further strengthening the research landscape.