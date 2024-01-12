en English
Education

UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research

On January 12, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a ceremony in Mumbai. The MoU, signed by UPSIFS Director GK Goswamy and TISS Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, initiates a collaborative agreement aimed at enhancing research in the arena of social justice through improved methodologies and high-quality studies.

Interdisciplinary Learning and Knowledge Sharing

The agreement facilitates joint research projects and enables faculty members from UPSIFS and TISS to teach and conduct research at each other’s institutions. This cross-institutional collaboration promotes interdisciplinary learning and fosters an environment of shared knowledge, promising consequential strides in the study and resolution of social justice issues.

Addressing Critical Social Issues

Through this partnership, both institutions aim to put the spotlight on critical social issues such as poverty alleviation, human rights, and access to education. The research output from this collaboration is anticipated to provide a deeper understanding of these issues, thereby informing policies that can effectively address them.

Improving Public Trust in Judicial Systems

Moreover, this partnership is set to bring to the fore the benefits of forensic science, thereby enhancing public trust in the judicial system. This MoU, the first of its kind for UPSIFS, paves the way for more such collaborations with other prestigious institutions in the future, further strengthening the research landscape.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

