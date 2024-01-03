en English
Education

UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conduct examinations for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) – esteemed institutions that have been moulding the future officers of the Indian Armed Forces. Candidates who have successfully completed their plus two education, including women, are eligible to apply for these examinations.

Candidacy and Vacancies

Candidates must be unmarried and born between July 2, 2005, and July 1, 2008, fulfilling certain physical and medical prerequisites. The recruitment drive aims to fill 400 vacancies in various categories, with specific positions earmarked for women. The diverse allocation of posts extends to the Air Force and the Naval Academy, extending equal opportunities across the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

Application and Examination

The application fee stands at Rs 100, and the window for submission closes on January 9. With no subject restrictions for Navy and Air Force aspirants, candidates from all educational backgrounds can apply. The examination is scheduled for April 21, spread across various examination centres throughout the country.

Training and Compensation

Upon clearing the examination, successful candidates will commence the selection process in January 2025. During the trial period, they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100, with lieutenant rank salaries ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Training centres for these prestigious institutions are located in various cities across India, including Pune and Kannur, ensuring accessibility and convenience for candidates nationwide.

Dehradun National Academy of Defence (DNAD), a reputable coaching institute, offers preparatory courses for the Indian Armed Forces exams, including CDS, AFCAT, and NDA. The institute is recognized for its high-quality curriculum, experienced faculty, and a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence.

Education India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

