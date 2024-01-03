UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conduct examinations for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) – esteemed institutions that have been moulding the future officers of the Indian Armed Forces. Candidates who have successfully completed their plus two education, including women, are eligible to apply for these examinations.

Candidacy and Vacancies

Candidates must be unmarried and born between July 2, 2005, and July 1, 2008, fulfilling certain physical and medical prerequisites. The recruitment drive aims to fill 400 vacancies in various categories, with specific positions earmarked for women. The diverse allocation of posts extends to the Air Force and the Naval Academy, extending equal opportunities across the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

Application and Examination

The application fee stands at Rs 100, and the window for submission closes on January 9. With no subject restrictions for Navy and Air Force aspirants, candidates from all educational backgrounds can apply. The examination is scheduled for April 21, spread across various examination centres throughout the country.

Training and Compensation

Upon clearing the examination, successful candidates will commence the selection process in January 2025. During the trial period, they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100, with lieutenant rank salaries ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Training centres for these prestigious institutions are located in various cities across India, including Pune and Kannur, ensuring accessibility and convenience for candidates nationwide.

