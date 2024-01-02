en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

UPSC Prelims Guide: From Diaspora Engagement to Banking Stability

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
UPSC Prelims Guide: From Diaspora Engagement to Banking Stability

As the clock marked the onset of a new day on January 2, 2024, a wealth of knowledge was unfurled to the aspirants of the UPSC Prelims Exam. This comprehensive guide, sourced from eminent publications such as ‘The Hindu’, ‘Indian Express’, and ‘PIB’, proved to be a treasure trove of current affairs, illuminating various topics of national and international relevance.

Understanding the Indian Diaspora through the ‘Know India Programme’

The spotlight first turned to the ‘Know India Programme (KIP)’, a beacon for young individuals of Indian origin scattered across the global landscape. Marking its 20th anniversary, the KIP aims to foster a profound connection between these young minds and their ancestral roots, offering a lens into contemporary India. The programme has been acclaimed as a flagship initiative for youth diaspora, bridging the gap between generations and geographical divides.

Banking Stability with Domestic Systemically Important Banks

The narrative then shifted to ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’, a concept that underscores the stability of the banking system and the economy at large. The failure of D-SIBs could trigger significant repercussions, thereby necessitating these banks to hold additional capital as a safeguard against potential crises. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enlisted SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs for 2023, reflecting their systemic importance.

Natural Phenomena and Wildlife Conservation

The content also drew attention to the Kuril Islands, recently jolted by an earthquake, and the Neora Valley National Park in West Bengal. The latter garnered attention due to the confirmation of the presence of Royal Bengal Tigers at high altitudes, adding a new chapter to wildlife conservation efforts.

Legal Investigations and the Role of Polygraph Tests

Lastly, the article delved into the realm of legal investigations, highlighting the use of polygraph tests. This was exemplified by the Delhi Police’s recent court petition to conduct polygraph tests on six individuals accused in the Parliament security breach case, underlining the critical role of such forensic tools in achieving justice.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electrocution Incident Underscores Safety Risks; Discussion on India's Apex Predators

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Leads the Way: All Eligible Traditional Trade Practitioners Onboarded under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

By Dil Bar Irshad

Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem

By Rafia Tasleem

Goan Turmeric Farmers Battle Market Challenges: A Ray of Hope in the H ...
@Agriculture · 8 mins
Goan Turmeric Farmers Battle Market Challenges: A Ray of Hope in the H ...
heart comment 0
Lifeguards Conduct Multiple New Year Rescue Operations in Goa

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lifeguards Conduct Multiple New Year Rescue Operations in Goa
High Court Demands Status Report on Salpem Lake Contamination

By Rafia Tasleem

High Court Demands Status Report on Salpem Lake Contamination
Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji
Jaishankar Talks India-China Relations: Emphasizes Realism and Mutuality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jaishankar Talks India-China Relations: Emphasizes Realism and Mutuality
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
34 seconds
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
2 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
2 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
3 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
3 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
3 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
3 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
28 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app