UPSC Prelims Guide: From Diaspora Engagement to Banking Stability

As the clock marked the onset of a new day on January 2, 2024, a wealth of knowledge was unfurled to the aspirants of the UPSC Prelims Exam. This comprehensive guide, sourced from eminent publications such as ‘The Hindu’, ‘Indian Express’, and ‘PIB’, proved to be a treasure trove of current affairs, illuminating various topics of national and international relevance.

Understanding the Indian Diaspora through the ‘Know India Programme’

The spotlight first turned to the ‘Know India Programme (KIP)’, a beacon for young individuals of Indian origin scattered across the global landscape. Marking its 20th anniversary, the KIP aims to foster a profound connection between these young minds and their ancestral roots, offering a lens into contemporary India. The programme has been acclaimed as a flagship initiative for youth diaspora, bridging the gap between generations and geographical divides.

Banking Stability with Domestic Systemically Important Banks

The narrative then shifted to ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’, a concept that underscores the stability of the banking system and the economy at large. The failure of D-SIBs could trigger significant repercussions, thereby necessitating these banks to hold additional capital as a safeguard against potential crises. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enlisted SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs for 2023, reflecting their systemic importance.

Natural Phenomena and Wildlife Conservation

The content also drew attention to the Kuril Islands, recently jolted by an earthquake, and the Neora Valley National Park in West Bengal. The latter garnered attention due to the confirmation of the presence of Royal Bengal Tigers at high altitudes, adding a new chapter to wildlife conservation efforts.

Legal Investigations and the Role of Polygraph Tests

Lastly, the article delved into the realm of legal investigations, highlighting the use of polygraph tests. This was exemplified by the Delhi Police’s recent court petition to conduct polygraph tests on six individuals accused in the Parliament security breach case, underlining the critical role of such forensic tools in achieving justice.