UPSC Kickstarts 2024 Recruitment Drive: 121 Vacancies across Various Positions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has embarked on a recruitment drive for 2024, eyeing to fill 121 vacancies across an array of positions such as Specialist Grade III, Assistant Zoologist, and more. Spanning across multiple departments and ministries, these vacancies present a wealth of opportunities for competent candidates.

Application Process & Deadlines

The application window opens on January 13, 2024, and will conclude on February 1, 2024. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via the official UPSC websites. A printout of the submitted application form must be available by the following day, February 2, 2024, marking the final stage of the application process.

A Broad Spectrum of Opportunities

The vacancies encompass a wide range of departments, including Chemical & Petrochemicals, Consumer Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Health and Family Welfare. Furthermore, the vacancies extend to numerous medical specialties such as Oto-Rhino-Laryngology, Sports Medicine, Paediatric Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiology, Dermatology, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and more. This broad spectrum of opportunities amplifies the significance of this recruitment drive, opening doors for candidates with various skill sets and expertise.

Fee & Payment Modalities

A nominal fee of Rs. 25 is applicable to candidates, barring those exempted, such as Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability. This fee can be paid through multiple channels, including cash, online banking, and credit/debit cards. This versatility in payment options ensures a smooth application process for all interested individuals.

As the UPSC embarks on this journey to fill these critical positions, interested candidates are encouraged to peruse the detailed official notification for comprehensive information. This recruitment drive underlines the UPSC’s commitment to attracting the brightest minds to serve in various capacities across the country’s administrative machinery.