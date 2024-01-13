en English
Education

UPSC Declares Final Results of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
UPSC Declares Final Results of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled the final results of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023, marking a milestone in the careers of 258 candidates. These individuals are now recommended for appointment to various Group A posts across multiple government organizations.

The Examination Process

These final selections reflect the candidates’ performances across three rigorous stages: the preliminary examination held on February 19, 2023, the main examination conducted on June 24 and 25, 2023, and the personality tests held in November-December. It is through this comprehensive evaluation that the UPSC ensures the selection of the most qualified individuals for their respective posts.

Distribution of Successful Candidates

The distribution of successful candidates includes 190 for Geologist Group ‘A’ posts, 26 for Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’ posts, 22 for Geophysicist Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ posts, and 20 for Chemist Group ‘A’/Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ posts. This distribution reflects the UPSC’s commitment to filling the critical needs of our government organizations with highly skilled and dedicated professionals.

Provisional Results

However, the results for 19 candidates remain provisional, pending the verification of original documents. These candidates are now on the clock, with a three-month window from the announcement of the final result to submit the required documents. Should they fail to meet this deadline, their candidature may be cancelled, underscoring the importance of due process and integrity in the selection process.

The results are now available for viewing on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in, providing an easily accessible platform for candidates to check their standing.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

