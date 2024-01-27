UPSC 2024 Calendar Out: Application Window for Civil Services Examination Opens Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled its official exam calendar for 2024, marking the impending start of a race for aspirants hoping to secure positions of public service in India. The calendar reveals that the application form and notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, are slated for release on February 14, 2024.

Application Window and Submission Details

The UPSC has set the deadline for submission of online applications as March 3, 2024, thereby providing an 18-day window for candidates to file their applications. Aspiring Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are required to complete their application process via the UPSC's digital portal at upsconline.nic.in. Preceding this, applicants must first establish their profiles on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform. This lifetime registration can be initiated at any point throughout the year.

Details on Eligibility Criteria

Prospective candidates must satisfy a specific set of eligibility criteria to be considered for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. These requirements encompass aspects such as nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, permissible number of attempts, and medical fitness. Additional information, including age relaxation for reserved categories, is also available.

Exam Calendar and Subsequent Process

Upon release of the notification for the 2024 Preliminary Exam on February 14, registration will begin by March 5, 2024. The Mains Exam for 2024 is scheduled for September 20, 2024, as per the released UPSC Exam Calendar. The calendar also details other important information regarding the UPSC and its functions, as well as directs candidates to the official website to check for updates.

In conclusion, the release of the UPSC 2024 Calendar brings the Civil Services Examination process into clear focus, laying out a roadmap for aspirants and marking the official beginning of their journey towards a coveted career in Indian public service.