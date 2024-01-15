en English
Business

UPI: The Game Changer in India’s Economic Landscape

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape

In a marked shift from cash-driven to digital transactions, the United Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized how India conducts its financial dealings. From trivial purchases to hefty bill settlements and investment undertakings, UPI has found its way into the daily financial habits of the Indian populace. In December 2023, UPI transactions reached a zenith of Rs 18.23 trillion, backed by a monthly volume of an impressive 12.02 billion.

The Economic Impact of UPI

The integration of UPI into the daily financial activities has brought about sweeping changes in the Indian economy. The effect of UPI on India’s GDP can be primarily traced back to the considerable savings in opportunity costs and the facilitation of easier, credit-driven spending. The shift from cash to UPI has slashed economy-wide transaction costs, thereby spurring increased spending and subsequently contributing to GDP growth.

UPI and the E-commerce Revolution

The e-commerce industry has been a major beneficiary of this change. Cash on delivery (COD) payment costs have been cut down significantly, resulting in savings of approximately USD 200 million in 2022 alone. UPI has emerged as a major player in India’s digital transactions, surging from a mere 17% in 2018-19 to more than half, 52%, in 2021-22. This exponential growth in UPI transactions, both in terms of value and volume, has been substantial between 2019 and 2022.

Real-time Payments: The Future of Transactions

Real-time payments, dominated by UPI transactions, are projected to bolster India’s GDP by a staggering USD 45.9 billion by 2026. A 2022 report brought to light that real-time payments added a substantial USD 16.4 billion to India’s economic output in 2021, which is about 0.56% of the formal GDP. Furthermore, the pandemic has fueled interest in digital brokerages, leading to higher turnovers in equity markets and increased retail investor activity.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

