UP STF Nabs Rajeev Nayan Mishra, Key Suspect in Police Constable Exam Paper Leak

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam paper leak, arresting the main accused, Rajiv Nayan Mishra. This arrest follows extensive operations by both the UP Police and the STF, aiming to clamp down on the culprits behind the leakage that led to the cancellation of the exam, affecting over 48 lakh candidates.

Advertisment

Investigation and Arrest

Rajiv Nayan Mishra, previously implicated in similar offenses, was apprehended after days of rigorous searches by law enforcement agencies. His arrest marks a critical juncture in the ongoing probe into the paper leak scandal that marred the constable recruitment process, intended to fill over 60,000 vacancies. The leakage reportedly occurred while the exam papers were in transit from the printing press, prompting an immediate investigation by the Constable Recruitment Board and subsequent action by the UP STF.

Ramifications of the Leak

Advertisment

The fallout from the leak was immediate, with the Uttar Pradesh government deciding to cancel the examination altogether. This decision not only impacted the aspirations of millions of candidates but also raised serious questions about the integrity of recruitment processes. In the aftermath, the Director General of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Renuka Mishra, was relieved of her duties, underscoring the gravity of the breach and the commitment to accountability at the highest levels.

Path Forward

In response to the crisis, a re-examination has been announced, to be held within six months. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has pledged to provide free transportation for candidates to the examination centers, demonstrating an effort to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the leak. The schedule for the re-examination will be disclosed in due course, as candidates and authorities alike seek closure from this episode and look towards restoring trust in the recruitment process.