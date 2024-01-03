UP RERA Mandates Sale of Apartments Based on Carpet Area Only

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has issued a directive that may change the face of real estate transactions in the state. In a move designed to ensure transparency and align operations with the legal requirements of the RERA Act, the authority has mandated that all apartment sales must be based solely on carpet area.

Defining the Terms of Sale

Carpet area, as defined within the RERA Act, refers to the actual usable area enclosed within the internal walls of an apartment or unit. This area excludes the thickness of the inner walls but includes the area under the internal partition walls of the apartment. The directive emphasizes that there is no recognized definition or concept of super area within the RERA Act. Consequently, any sale of apartments based on super area could be considered illegal.

Mandate with Consequences

The UP RERA has warned that contraventions of this directive could result in legal consequences. It is now incumbent upon developers to adhere to this regulation or risk facing legal action. The mandate represents a significant shift in real estate transactions, as the sale of apartments has often been conducted based on super area, a practice that now stands on the wrong side of the law.

Ensuring Transparency and Adherence

To further promote transparency and adherence to the law, the UP RERA website provides a model agreement for sale that is also based on carpet area. This move bolsters the authority’s efforts to align transactions with legal requirements and ensures that all stakeholders are well-informed and protected. UP RERA Chairman, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, has clarified this position, reinforcing that all transactions must reflect the actual carpet area. This directive, along with the model agreement, aims to preserve the rights of buyers and maintain the integrity of the real estate sector.