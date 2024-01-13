en English
India

UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
The Police Commissioner’s Office of Uttar Pradesh has announced the written examination for the recruitment of CAR/DAR constables. The examination, scheduled for January 28, 2024, will be held at 29 different centres in the city from 11 am to 12:30 pm. This recruitment drive is expected to draw a remarkable 14,900 candidates, including male and transgender male applicants. All participants are required to bring their hall tickets and a photo ID for verification purposes. They are also advised to arrive at their designated exam centre 150 minutes prior to the exam start time.

Opportunity for Aspirants

This announcement from the Police Commissioner’s Office provides a golden opportunity for those eagerly waiting for UP Police jobs. A total of 56,778 police positions are up for grabs. The department has also provided model question papers for the written examination, along with the syllabus and exam pattern details. The admit card for the written test can be downloaded online.

Application Procedure and Eligibility Criteria

The application process is open from December 27, 2023, to January 16, 2024. As for the eligibility criteria, the applicants must have completed their 10+2 studies. The application fee is ₹400 for General and Other Backward Class candidates, while SC and ST candidates are exempt. The selection process consists of a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Selection and Recruitment Process

The recruitment exam will consist of 80 and 70 questions in the Tamil Language Eligibility Test Main Written Examination (General Knowledge and Psychology), respectively. The cut-off marks for General candidates are expected to be between 53 and 57 out of 70 marks. After the written test, the selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test, and Special Marks, with a weightage of 70, 24, and 6 marks respectively. The successful candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 21700. The UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be released on the official UPPRB website, uppbpb.gov.in.

India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

