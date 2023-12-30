en English
Europe

Unveiling the ‘Travel History’ Strategy: A Migrant Route to Europe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:40 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:06 am EST
Unveiling the 'Travel History' Strategy: A Migrant Route to Europe

In a compelling development, a migrant strategy has been identified, where individuals from specific nations, such as India, fabricate a ‘travel history’ by visiting multiple countries on their way to Europe in order to circumvent immigration controls. Countries like Nepal, Dubai, and Armenia are visited before reaching Serbia, making it easier to access European Union countries like Austria, Hungary, Romania, Italy, and France without requiring a visa. This phenomenon was brought to light following the case of 303 Indian nationals who were grounded in France while attempting to travel to Nicaragua.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Hits Record High with Sensex at 72,410 and Nifty 50 at 21,779)

The Role of Serbia and the Pressure from EU

Due to the pressure from the European Union, Serbia altered its visa rules in October 2022, addressing this rampant issue. Serbia had become a popular transit point due to its visa-free regime for nationals from India, Turkey, Tunisia, Cuba, and Burundi. However, this change in visa rules was a significant step towards curbing this growing trend of illegitimate transit.

Perils of the Journey and the Role of ‘Donkers’

These migrants often endure intense and harsh conditions during their journey. They heavily rely on smugglers, colloquially known as ‘donkers,’ to reach their final destinations. Tragic incidents have occurred during these journeys, like the 1996 incident near Malta where 283 migrants, primarily from Punjab, lost their lives at sea.

(Read Also: RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation)

European Destinations as Targets and the Issue of Reliable Data

According to data from Delhi airport, nearly half of immigration-related offenses were associated with European destinations, with the UK being a significant target. Various countries serve as transit points based on their easier visa processes, and some migrants even use routes through Latin America to reach the US. The lack of reliable data on the number of Indians illegally residing in foreign countries further complicates the issue. Many countries only share this information when deportation becomes necessary.

India: More Than Just Punjab

While Punjab is often highlighted, irregular migration is reported from other Indian states as well, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. This issue, therefore, is not confined to one state but is a nationwide concern that needs addressing.

Europe India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

