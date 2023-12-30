Unveiling the ‘Travel History’ Strategy: A Migrant Route to Europe

In a compelling development, a migrant strategy has been identified, where individuals from specific nations, such as India, fabricate a ‘travel history’ by visiting multiple countries on their way to Europe in order to circumvent immigration controls. Countries like Nepal, Dubai, and Armenia are visited before reaching Serbia, making it easier to access European Union countries like Austria, Hungary, Romania, Italy, and France without requiring a visa. This phenomenon was brought to light following the case of 303 Indian nationals who were grounded in France while attempting to travel to Nicaragua.

The Role of Serbia and the Pressure from EU

Due to the pressure from the European Union, Serbia altered its visa rules in October 2022, addressing this rampant issue. Serbia had become a popular transit point due to its visa-free regime for nationals from India, Turkey, Tunisia, Cuba, and Burundi. However, this change in visa rules was a significant step towards curbing this growing trend of illegitimate transit.

Perils of the Journey and the Role of ‘Donkers’

These migrants often endure intense and harsh conditions during their journey. They heavily rely on smugglers, colloquially known as ‘donkers,’ to reach their final destinations. Tragic incidents have occurred during these journeys, like the 1996 incident near Malta where 283 migrants, primarily from Punjab, lost their lives at sea.

European Destinations as Targets and the Issue of Reliable Data

According to data from Delhi airport, nearly half of immigration-related offenses were associated with European destinations, with the UK being a significant target. Various countries serve as transit points based on their easier visa processes, and some migrants even use routes through Latin America to reach the US. The lack of reliable data on the number of Indians illegally residing in foreign countries further complicates the issue. Many countries only share this information when deportation becomes necessary.

India: More Than Just Punjab

While Punjab is often highlighted, irregular migration is reported from other Indian states as well, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. This issue, therefore, is not confined to one state but is a nationwide concern that needs addressing.

